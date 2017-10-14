WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Reportedly Suffering From Shoulder Injury

The reigning WWE Champion is reportedly working through a painful injury.

According to reports, WWE SmackDown’s Jinder Mahal has been wrestling despite suffering from some sort of shoulder injury. You may have noticed that he has not wrestled much on television recently outside of his match at Hell In A Cell.

The news was first reported in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Mahal has been wrapping his shoulder in Kinesio Tape to allow him to work through the pain at live events in recent weeks. He does not wear the tape in front of the television cameras though, leading one to believe that either WWE doesn’t want Mahal to appear with it on television or the injury just isn’t a big deal yet.

Either way, Mahal has a lot on his plate over the next couple of months. He is currently scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series in Houston on November 8, though the match will not be for either title. Following that bout, he has a couple of big matches being advertised against Kevin Owens during the WWE’s India tour in early December.

Due to the fact that Mahal is of Indian descent and this is WWE’s first tour of India in a while, it’s not expected that he will be losing the WWE title before the tour takes place. It wouldn’t make much sense to do so, as it would take away from the drawing power of an Indian champion being on the card. The only way it would make sense for him to walk into India without the title belt would be if WWE had plans to film him regaining the title at one of the big India shows.

Either way, Jinder Mahal sure has come a long ways since his days in the 3 Man Band. Hopefully this injury doesn’t derail what has already been a solid 2017 for the WWE Champion.