AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal Comment on Shocking Title Change from SmackDown

Tuesday on SmackDown, AJ Styles‘ shocking triumph over Jinder Mahal sent waves of elation thought the WWE Universe. Even though it came from a taped show it was oddly fun to find out via Twitter that Styles was, in fact, the new WWE Champion. The sudden changing of the guard has everyone talking, even Styles and Mahal.

The Phenomenal One’s big moment was wholly embraced by the Manchester crowd and he tweeted out his thanks for the warm reception.

Judging by the reaction in Manchester last night after winning the WWE championship you’d think I was from the UK. Truth is, I’ve spent a lot of time in this part of the world and they have always treated me as one of their own. Thank you — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 8, 2017

Being the good villain that he is, Mahal took to Instagram to vow his ultimate revenge. The Modern Day Maharaja also made sure address any rumors that he had lost the title due to injury or a failed drug test. Regardless, Mahal swears he’ll be back.

“To @ajstylesp1, you were the better man for one night. Six months I held the #WWEChamoionship, defended it countless times, all over the world. I will one day raise the title again. To my haters and wrestling “insiders”, this was NOT an experiment, I am NOT injured, I have NOT violated the wellness policy. So keep throwing shade my way, it only motivates me” wrote Mahal.

The two Superstars will likely be locking back up once December gets here as WWE is bound for India later that month. Some are already theorizing that Mahal is destined to win the WWE Championship back during his homecoming, but only time will tell.

What we do know is that Styles will be facing Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series a match that not even the most imaginative wrestling fan thought we’d ever see.

