Jim Ross Has A Big Idea For The Universal Title After Wrestlemania

On his latest blog, legendary former WWE broadcaster Jim Ross weighed in on the upcoming Wrestlemania bout between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar as well as the future of Universal Championship following Mania.

“Smart money seems to be leaning on the Wrestlemania main event being Goldberg defending the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar. You can do the math on this one. I like the booking if it goes down this way as it adds a viable wrinkle to the expected main event that was born under surprising and unlikely circumstances in November.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for what to do with the belt after Mania, JR came up with quite the booking scenario.

“Hmm..how’s this? Goldberg vs Lesnar at WM33 for Universal Title, Lesnar wins, Lesnar is the Champ until he meets, gasp, Samoa Joe on a big stage for the title. Joe gets the duke. Case Closed. Builds to a Kevin Owens versus Samoa Joe rivalry around the title that could be epic. “

That could be an exciting feud to see, but right now, both of the superstars are heel, meaning one of them would likely have to turn face for this booking to take place. Generally, heel vs heel feuds don’t tend to work that well in the WWE. Kevin Owens humor would make him quite the lovable face if he ever decided to go that route.

I think a more likely booking scenario for the Universal Championship following Mania will feature the return of Finn Balor, who only lost the belt when he was forced to relinquish it due to injury. A Finn Balor Brock Lesnar feud would be such a contrast in styles and have a true David and Goliath element to it that fans could really get behind.

How would you like to see RAW’s top prize booked after the Wrestelmania dust settles.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: