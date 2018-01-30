WWE Signs Impact Wrestling Stronghold Jeremy Borash

Impact Wrestling endured heavy casualties by losing EC3 and likely Bobby Lashley to WWE. However, it looks like WWE just snagged Impact’s most invaluable piece – Jeremy Borash.

PWInsider reports that WWE has officially signed Borash who has been a vital part of Impact since its TNA beginnings in 2002. In his 15 years with the company, Borash did it all and we mean that literally. The 43-year held roles as an announcer, commentary, backstage interviewer, producer, and content creator who played an integral role in bringing Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe to life.

Given Impact’s volatile history, it was because of folks like Borash that the company is still standing. In short, this is an unexpected, massive loss for Impact and one that was unexpected.

Borash was with WWE over the Rumble weekend but as believed to be visiting friends within the company. However, that facade can be tossed because he is now part of the WWE family.

Impact’s swiss army knife also has tools int WCW and ECW. Needless to say, this guy is a professional wrestling lifer.

There is no word on how WWE intends to use Borash, but given his resume, they should have no trouble finding him a role.

With the additions AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Rockstar Spud, Kurt Angle, EC3, Bobby Lashley, Eric Young, and now Jeremy Borash it’s safe to say that WWE has been cherry picking from Impact for quite some time now.

Jeremy Borash has made the jump to WWE. Literally the man that held Impact together through every massive high and crushing low. Interested to see what role he’ll be undertaking! — Sam Driver (@LessDefined) January 30, 2018

JB is the hardest working, smartest and even funniest guy I know.. always managed to get the absolute best out of me on tv AND proud to call him one of my best mates…can’t wish him enough good luck in WWE – totally deserved @JeremyBorash #EMOSH — GRADO (@gradowrestling) January 30, 2018

WWE signing Jeremy Borash is an amazing move for them, one of the hardest working men in pro wrestling This is big a loss to Impact as there has ever been — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 30, 2018