Jeff Hardy Pleads Guilty to DWI, License Suspended

Jeff Hardy was arrested on March 10 on DWI charges after crashing his Cadillac in North Carolina. On Tuesday, WWE‘s United States Champion plead guilty to those charges.

According to WBTV, Hardy’s driver’s license has been suspended for 120 days on top of a $300 fine. The 40-year old will need to complete an assessment and treatment class as well as 48 hours of community service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The night of the incident, Hardy reportedly ran off the road striking a guardrail around 8 pm. His Cadillac CTS-V spun out in the middle of the road, incurring $8,000 of damages in the process. Hardy’s crash did an additional $5,000 worth damage to the guardrail.

The subsequent breathalyzer test revealed Hardy’s .25 blood alcohol level, good for three times the legal limit.

WWE released a statement when the news originally broke.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

There is currently no information on how WWE plans to handle the situation moving forward. Hardy scheduled for a match against Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live. As a current WWE title holder, he’ll likely have a match booked for this Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but as of now, he is not on the card.

This story is developing…

[H/T ProWrestlingSheet]