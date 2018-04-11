Jeff Hardy Makes Comeback Official at RAW

Jeff Hardy is back!

Hardy’s music blasted during a segment with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and The Miz to the glee of the New Orleans crowd. He’ll be teaming up with Rollins and Balor against the Miztourage later this evening.

Surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff has kept Hardy sidelined since October. However, his estimated recovery time was between 6-9 months. He’s been backstage at RAW for several weeks and some hoped he’d return at WrestleMania. However, we’re happy to see him just one day later.

It looks like WWE will insert Hardy into their upper mid-card, and possibly in the Intercontinental Championship scene. But some fans were hoping he’d return to join his eccentric brother, Woken Matt Hardy, as his alter ego Brother Nero.

However, that idea may have been nixed.

In a comment section from an Instagram post, Reby was asked if Matt Hardy and his Woken Universe needed Jeff, aka Brother Nero. Her response is hard to misinterpret:

“Matt has busted his ass to get to this point. He & I have been fighting for this to happen for nearly a year. After the hard work & $50k+ in legal fees that *WE* paid, I’m gonna have to say NO. He is not “needed”. Jeff is clearly doing his own thing & it has nothing to do with us right now,” she wrote.

Jeff was involved in the “Ultimate Deletion” tapings down in Cameron, North Carolina a few weeks ago. But he may have been doing his brother a favor by making a cameo.

But that night, Hardy was busted with a DWI after taking out over 100 feet of guardrail and blowing more than triple the legal amount in a breathalyzer test.

The report of the arresting officer in Concord was released by WrestlingInc.com

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel,” Officer Kelemecz wrote. “The driver was arrested and charged with DWI.”

WWE released a statement the following day regarding Hardy’s status with the company.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”