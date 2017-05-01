Jeff Hardy Loses Tooth In Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy may not have been “broken” during The Hardy Boyz Tag Team Championship defense at Payback, but Jeff’s mouth certainly was. While The Hardys were able to hang onto their Tag Team Championships, The Charismatic Enigma lost a tooth after taking a stiff kick to the face from Sheamus.

WWE.com posted the video above of Jeff being treated by doctors after the event and, amazingly, Jeff somehow managed to hang onto the tooth during entire the match.

During the Payback post-show, Sheamus and Cesaro used the incident to further their heel turn as Sheamus bragged about knocking the pearly white from the former WWE Champion’s face.

Tune in tomorrow night on Raw to see how The Hardys will respond to the new, vicious side of their Championship challengers.

And to see if Jeff has his tooth back in place. We all know the WWE has a top notch Tooth Fairy so I assume all will be well.

You can read the full match results here.

