Jeff Hardy Reportedly Filmed ‘Ultimate Deletion’ Segment Prior to DWI Arrest

Jeff Hardy’s latest legal blunder might wind up seriously hurting his brother Matt’s latest push.

According to Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet, Hardy filmed a cameo segment in the upcoming “Ultimate Deletion” pre-taped match between “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, which took place at Hardy’s house (known as the Hardy Compound) in Cameron North Carolina.

“Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Jeff Hardy filmed a cameo in the upcoming Ultimate Deletion, shot just a few days before his recent arrest,” Satin reported.

While the match has already been teased on Monday Night Raw, WWE has given no indication as to when it will air.

Hardy was arrested on Saturday night in Concord, North Carolina on a DWI charge after blowing a .25 on a breathalyzer test and crashing his car into a guardrail. He was reportedly released an hour later and has a court date set for April 16. In the meantime, his driver’s license has been revoked.

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI,” the arresting officer wrote, according to WrestlingInc.com.

WWE released a statement on the arrest the following morning.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions,” WWE said in a statement. “We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

Matt tweeted roughly two hours after Jeff’s arrest, making a statement in his “Woken” persona that could be directly referencing Jeff.

EVAH since the #7Deities have come to me, I do not put alcohol, drugs, or foreign substances into my VESSEL. I AM MORE. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 12, 2018

“EVAH since the #7Deities have come to me, I do not put alcohol, drugs, or foreign substances into my VESSEL. I AM MORE,” Matt tweeted.

Hardy has found himself in a number of legal issues over the years, including be barred from getting on a plane due to being visibly intoxicated in 2008 and arrested for trafficking controlled prescription pills and possession of anabolic steroids, Soma prescription pills, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia in 2009. He served a 10-day jail sentence in 2011.

Hardy also infamously appeared to be visibily intoxicated prior to a match at the TNA pay-per-view Victory Road, leading to the promotion cutting his match with Sting down to 90 seconds and kicking him of Impact Wrestling television for several months.