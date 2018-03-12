WWE Issues Statement on Jeff Hardy’s Arrest

Jeff Hardy’s arrest for DWI didn’t take long to sweep the internet, and WWE has already issued a statement on the incident.

Hardy was arrested in Concord, North Carolina on Saturday night in after a single car accident. Word of Hardy’s incident didn’t come out until Sunday night and handling the situation looked to be at the top of WWE’s docket on Monday:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. we have some of Officer Kelemecz’s police report:

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI,” he wrote.

Hardy has tested for alcohol but the results have not been finalized. However, we do know that Hardy did $8,000 in damages to his Cadillac CTS-V and rack up an additional $5,000 for damaging nearly 105 feet of guardrail. Hardy’s North Carolina license has already been suspended and has a court date set for April 16.

While there’s never a good time to earn a DWI, Hardy’s timing is especially bad. Just last week, Hardy was medically cleared to make his return to WWE after missing 7 months due to shoulder surgery. Even more, it looked like Jeff was set to reunite with his eccentric brother Woken Matt Hardy to the delight of fans. But that is officially in jeopardy.

We have no idea of the legal repercussions facing Hardy, but he still may be allowed to wrestle. Jey Uso was arrested for DWI in January and he has yet to miss a beat. We’ll keep you posted as this one develops.