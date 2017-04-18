Jeff Hardy Has A Dream Singles Match On WWE Raw

For the first time in eight years, Jeff Hardy was in singles action on Monday Night Raw. One half of the Raw Tag Team Champions faced off in a generational dream match against Cesaro. While the Hardys recaptured their old magic and the Raw Championships on their first night back in the WWE, seeing Hardy in singles action was a reminder of the man who once captured the WWE Championship and the WWE Universe’s imagination as a solo competitor.

Cesaro showed nothing but respect to Jeff Hardy before the match, but once in the ring, the Swiss Superman unleashed a fury of uppercuts on the Charismatic Enigma. The bout began a bit slower paced than one might expect, but the two in-ring artists began hitting all the high notes late in the match with Hardy eventually connecting with the Twist of Fate and Swanton for the victory.

After the match Sheamus and Cesaro continued to show a sign of respect to The Hardys when they extended a friendly handshake to the champs.

The Hardys gave their first promo on Raw since their return earlier in the evening and sadly, stayed in their WWE characters without breaking into the Broken brilliance that reignited their careers and made them cult favorites during their late TNA Impact Wrestling careers.

The Hardys will face Sheamus and Cesaro for the Tag belts in two weeks at WWE Payback.

Until then, you can check out the brand new Hardy merch and see if the new slogan gives us any clues for Team Extreme’s broken future.

