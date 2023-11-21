Randy Orton's WWE Return Date Announced

Randy Orton is coming back to WWE. On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes revealed that Orton will return to WWE TV this Saturday for Survivor Series: War Games. Orton will team up with Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn to face The Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre.

Orton has been out of action for nearly 18 months as his last match was on May 20, 2022, during an episode of WWE SmackDown. At the time, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso). Orton has been sidelined after having back fusion surgery.

Earlier this year, Orton's father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, spoke to Sportskeeda about his son's health. "He's training, so we'll see what happens," he said, per Wrestling Junkie. "I don't know if he feels like going back or he feels like he's ready to go back. I think he might. Then again, he's pretty well taken care of, I don't think he needs to and I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy is gonna do."

Randy Orton, 43, has been with WWE since 2000. He began competing in the developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling before making his WWE TV debut in 2002. In his career, Orton has won the WWE Championship 10 times, the World Heavyweight Championship four times, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship and the Tag Team Championship four times. Orton has also won the Royal Rumble match twice and is the 18th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

In March 2022, Orton appeared on Adam's Apple YouTube show and revealed when he'll retire from WWE. Orton said, "I just turned 40 a year ago, I got another decade in me, you know. We'll see." And when asked who will induct Orton into the WWE Hall of Fame, Orton said, "My wife actually just brought that up the other day, and we were thinking about it and it was kind of funny because we didn't know who would be the guy. "Hunter came up, and Cena came up, Flair came up, but you know, I don't know if I could get Cena to come in from Hollywood to do it. Maybe he could do it virtually, I don't know."