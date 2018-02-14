Kurt Angle Says WWE Always Planned for Fans to Hate Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan’s rise from middling tag teamer to RAW’s most utilized Superstar has been one WWE biggest storylines of 2017. In what started as feel-good father-son reunion shifted to Jordan being one of the most hated wrestlers on the roster. And it’s all gone exactly to plan.

Jordan’s on-screen father and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently joined CBS Sports’ “In This Corner Podcast” and discussed Jordan’s polarizing storyline.

“You know what’s crazy? Everything that the fans have gone through the last three or four months, most of the fans can’t stand him. A lot of the fans are saying, ‘He’s getting the wrong kind of heat because we really don’t like him for real,’” explained Angle.

But to the WWE Hall of Famer, that’s been the plan all along. WWE wanted its fans to wish horrible things on Jordan because he was always designed to be a heel.

“Everything that has occurred up until now, Vince already knew how they were going to react, so this has been working. We knew, and I knew personally, that this was going to make the fans sick to their stomach [of Jordan],” he said.

Armed with nepotism, entitlement, arrogance, and a trick knee, Jason Jordan has developed quite an abrasive relationship with WWE’s fan base. It’s only going to get “worse” as he’ll become more demanding and more conniving as his character grows.

“As many fans will say ‘it’s not working’ and ‘get rid of him’ or ‘I’m not buying it,’ now that the storyline has started to span out and developing further, it was a good fit. Jason is doing a great job, and he has carried the storyline very well,” said Angle.

So while fans will complain that he’s corny, if not disingenuous, that’s the point. You’re supposed to hate him. What makes him that much more unattractive to his naysayers is how good he actually is. Equipped with profound strength and a wrestling style the resembles his father’s, Jordan is one of the more physically fixed superstars in WWE.

Oh, and he knows it.

So keep booing Jordan, it makes the show better.

