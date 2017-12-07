Why Jason Jordan is Currently WWE’s Most Important Superstar

Perhaps no one in WWE has had a more frenetic 2017 in WWE than Jason Jordan. However, Jordan may lead the company in professional growth as he’s gone from a middling tag teamer to the lynchpin of WWE’s most ambitious angle, back to near obscurity, only to return as one of RAW’s most heavily features acts.

In kayfabe, Jordan relies heavily on nepotism to get his high-profile chances, but in real life, the 29-year old has created his own opportunities with something far less disputable: his talent.

With big guns like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and The Miz on hiatus, RAW lacks some of its most gratifying star power. But their absence produced an open tryout of sorts, and right now, Jason Jordan is stealing the show.

There’s no telling where he’ll be this time next year on WWE’s card, but at this very moment, he’s their most important player. Here’s why:

He’s Currently WWE’s Top Heel

Being a bad guy used to be easy. With the proper algorithm of flexing, disparaging nearby fans, and of course, cheating, establishing a heel persona was as simple as 1-2-3. However, things have changed.

Ever since Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1996, heels have increasingly endeared themselves to a growing a counterculture of wrestling fans. In essence, bad guys are looked upon as “cool.”

Well, Jason Jordan certainly is not cool. And with The Miz out that means Jordan will hold the regal plunger of uncoolness on an interim basis. As RAW’s top heel, that means Jason Jordan is WWE’s top heel. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn are all far too adored by chunks of WWE’s audience to even challenge Jordan on this title and Jinder Mahal doesn’t have the relevance he did earlier this year.

Even more, it’s the type of heel that Jordan has become that’s so remarkable. Generally speaking most heels in WWE are cowards – they’ll do anything to avoid actually having a match. However, armed with nepotism, persistence and just a sliver of charisma, Jordan is doing everything he can to fight, but it’s in matches he doesn’t deserve.

Jordan’s character, an entitled, whiny coach’s son is a new take on the wrestling heel. His persona is so viscerally abrasive that fans forgot to boo Roman Reigns on Monday.

Versatility

Over the course of the past few months, Jordan brushed shoulders with the following: John Cena, Braun Strowman, Kane, Triple H, Elias, The Miz, and Roman Reigns. In comparison, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro an Sheamus have been trading wins since August.

If RAW was a chess board, Jason Jordan would be the queen piece as he can move freely about the game. Since arriving to Monday nights, Jordan has contributed to every tier of the show, but most notably the main event.

Even more, like his “father” Kurt Angle Jordan’s in-ring style matches with all types of performers, which means he can have an entertaining match with anyone. I mean, who doesn’t love a good belly to belly suplex?

We Want More

WWE has done a wonderful job of leaving Jordan’s weekly conflicts unresolved. This means that even if we hate Jordan, he’s attached to a story that we’re interested in. So when Kurt Angle finally snapped at him this week, it planted the seed that there’s a rift between father and son. That’ll be enough for us to keep an eye on that relationship, even if we don’t want to.

And let’s not forget about that tricky knee of Jordan’s. Somehow he’s used his bum leg as a way to get matches he doesn’t deserve while simultaneously using it get out of those matches before he can lose cleanly. Remember how we established that heels must cheat? While using a knee injury to your convenience is different than pulling tights, it’s still morally objectionable.

We know his comeuppance has been ordered by the wrestling gods and we keep watching to see who will have the pleasure of teaching him a lesson. The desire for a physical reckoning is wrestling psychology 101.

