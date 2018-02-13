Jason Jordan Comments on Having to Miss WrestleMania

In less than a year, Jason Jordan went from obscure tag teamer to a WWE Superstar that would get his own WrestleMania match. However, his New Orleans dreams disintegrated when news broke he needed surgery.

Jordan’s father and RAW GM, Kurt Angle, announced on Monday that the 29-year old would miss WrestleMania. We knew his status for the mega show was questionable but held out hope that he could heal up and make it back for ‘Mania. Apparently so did Jordan:

“This isn’t what I envisioned my Road to #WrestleMania would look like…but this won’t stop me. I’m coming back better than ever. #GoldBlooded #TheReturn,” he wrote on Twitter.

It appeared that Jordan was destined to clash with partner Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, however, WWE has since pivoted from the idea. Rollins looks to have left the land of tag team wrestling for other singles run. But when Jordan returns hopefully he and Rollins can resume their story.

Jordan underwent surgery in Pittsburgh last week with medical director Joseph Maroon. In a statement to WWE.com, Maroon said, “He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures. It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal.”

While people like Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer have continued to note that Jordan’s situation is serious, with him struggling even with his grip due to his neck damage, Jordan’s wife has continued to assert that the injury is minor in nature.

Jordan was originally planned to be part of the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks, but his injury forced some changes to be made to the lineup of that bout.

Here’s to his speedy recovery!