WWE Superstars and Fans React to Sami Zayn’s Heel Turn at Hell in a Cell

Right before Shane McMahon flattened Kevin Owens with a leap from the heavens, Sami Zayn yanked KO’s corpse from the impact zone. But it didn’t stop there. Sami drug the lifeless body of his bitter rival on top of McMahon and the referee counted 3. Kevin Owens wins. Sami Zayn turns heel. And the world is upside down.

Naturally, WWE and Zayn have been silent on the subject which allows for fan’s hysteria to run wild. The reactions to Sami’s betrayal of his once morally sound character had the internet buzzing with paralyzing confusion.

Not @SamiZayn . Say it ain’t so. Not you too Sami!! — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 9, 2017

First The Shield, now Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Good to know some friendships are forever. pic.twitter.com/grG9gajO9X — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 9, 2017

For an hour @shanemcmahon & @FightOwensFight tried to kill each other and in 30 seconds Sami Zayn stole the show without taking a bump #HIAC — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) October 9, 2017

It’s about damn time that WWE finally did something compelling with Sami Zayn. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/XxkYEF7DET — Colt – WWE Coverage (@WWEColt) October 9, 2017

Whether you agree with Sami’s new alignment, the fact this is significant for his character is indisputable. For too long, Sami Zayn has been forgettable in WWE. When he moved from RAW to SmackDown it felt like it was the opportunity he and his fans were waiting for. However, somehow, his run on Tuesday nights has been more disappointing than his time on RAW.

For the first time, WWE has given it fans a reason to invest in Sami Zayn. Sami finds himself in arguably the hottest story in WWE, and certainly in SmackDown’s main event. Something tells us that Zayn has been awaiting his moment in the sun and is prepared to give us best performances yet.

So we’re sad to see you be evil now, Sami, but we’ll still wish you the best!