Injured WWE Star Returns To Smackdown

The Smackdown‘s women’s division is getting deeper by the day. Tamina Snuka returned to the ring this weekend at a WWE live event in Canada, teaming with Natalya to defeat Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Natalya tweeted out a photo of her return.

A fan in attendance also caught evidence of Tamina in the ring.

Snuka had been out of action since April of 2016 with torn ligaments. The former Team B.A.D. member had been left out of the 2016 WWE Draft, but it appears as if she will be exclusive to the Smackdown brand. The last we heard from Tamina was when she confirmed the passing of her father, WWE Hall of Famer, Jimmy Snuka.

The pairing of Tamina with Nattie makes it fairly hard to tell whether she will return to Smackdown as a face or a heel. While Nattie is currently a heel on television, she always receives a face reaction when the WWE travels to Canada.

With new Women’s Champion Naomi nursing an injury, it’s a good time for Smackdown to add depth to their roster.

