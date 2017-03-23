Impact Wrestling Takes Their Trolling Of Broken Matt Hardy To The Next Level

The most interesting feud in the new era of TNA’s Impact Wrestling is happening between people you will never see on Impact Wrestling’s weekly television show. Former TNA Tag Team Champions, Matt and Jeff Hardy, continue to be at war with new Impact ownership over the use of the “broken” characters they made such a splash with last year.

Impact Wrestling’s stance is they want royalties in return for any revenue that is generated from use of the “Broken” gimmick, considering the gimmick was created under the TNA banner. The Hardys believe they should be able to take the gimmick with them to Ring of Honor or even the WWE due to the fact that they were the ones who created the gimmick.

Both sides have refused to back down in their stance and today, Impact took their trolling of the Hardys to a whole new level when they added the letters TM (noting a trademark) to all mentions of “Broken Matt” or “Brother Nero” and the “Broken” universe on their official YouTube account. While adding the letters doesn’t legally change anything, it sends a message that Impact is not backing off their legal claim to the name.

Reby Hardy, who infamously blasted Impact after contract negotiations fell through, responded to the TM play by Impact today on Twitter.

Nice try. Except that is my TM, documented as filed LONG BEFORE you dumb stooges tried to play yourselves *slow clap* @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Fun facts ! I filed for the #BROKEN trademark when all the shady business from JJ & Anthem got back to me, WEEKS before his contract was up. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

As for the Hardys themselves, word has it that they were offered a new contract by the WWE, but no final details have been revealed. Matt took to Twitter last night to take another shot at Jeff Jarrett after he congratulated Christopher Daniels on his ROH Championship victory.

If this was sincere, you wouldn’t have sent legal letters to all PPV providers in an attempt to destroy @ringofhonor‘s PPV. #BurningBridges https://t.co/4slTiI5TPl — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 23, 2017

Also, today the Hardys closed down their Broken Hardy online shop, which could reveal that they know they’ll be on the losing end of this legal battle.

Our very last order was from an Andrew Jones. Congrats ! A signed poster will ship free with your order. Thank you all for a great 5 years pic.twitter.com/BbyZDCLRS9 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

