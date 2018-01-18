WWE Releases Statement on Hulk Hogan Possibly Returning

It’s been over two and half years since WWE excommunicated Hulk Hogan after his racially charged tirade in 2015. However, with WWE celebrating RAW’s 25 Anniversary on January 22nd does the nostalgic setting mean WWE will lift its sanctions against Hogan?

WWE has invited dozens of former Superstars to make cameos for their flagship show’s silver anniversary, but Hulk Hogan has not made the list. The Washington Post reached out to WWE to see if they have changed their stance on Hogan appearing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision,” said WWE in their statement.

Depending on where you stand on the Hogan controversy, you won’t have to worry about him appearing in WWE in the immediate future. The 64-year old icon doesn’t seem to know when or if WWE will allow him to return, but he seems optimistic that it will one day happen.

“I don’t know if they want me back,” Hogan said. “I think the fans want me back. I think that I’m part of that company from the ground up. Triple H I know is a huge fan of the guys that gave their blood, sweat and tears and their personal life to make this happen. I know Triple H would love to see me back on the inside again,” Hogan told the Washington Post.

Hogan would even allude to actually competing in the ring once again, but given his litany of orthopedic issues, advanced age, and the unavoidable fact he’s still banished from WWE, we don’t expect the Hulk to get another match.

“I’m 64 years old and right now I could go out and tear WrestleMania down,” he said. “I might have that one more match where I really beat the hell out of Vince. I’ve still got one in me,” said Hogan.

A grudge match between Vince McMahon and Hogan may be best reserved for the afterlife. However, in wrestling, the idiom “never say never” is always applicable.

For now, though, don’t expect Hogan to return to WWE anytime soon. However, If e had to bet on, Hulkamania will have at least one more moment with the WWE universe before it’s all said and done.