WWE Says Hulk Hogan’s Appearance at ‘Andre The Giant’ Premiere Doesn’t Mean He’s Rehired

Former WWF Champion Hulk Hogan is scheduled to appear at the premiere of the Andre The Giant HBO documentary on Thursday night is Los Angeles. Yet despite him attending the screening and being heavily featured in the film, WWE told Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin that the company still hasn’t budged on the idea of bringing him back into the fold.

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him,” a WWE rep told Satin. “Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”

PWInsider reported back on March 22 that WWE was in talks with resigning Hogan nearly three years after terminating his contract for making various racist statements in his leaked sex tape. WWE partially confirmed those rumors in a statement.

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE,” the WWE statement read.

Various rumors have been reported on what Hogan could do if was potentially brought back into the company, from being a company ambassador to being having an on-air role as the SmackDown Live General Manager.

Hogan confirmed in a TMZ interview on Thursday that he has no plans to attend WrestleMania 34 when it takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8. Hogan famously appeared in the opening segment of the last WrestleMania to take place in New Orleans, WrestleMania XXX, alongside The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“No sir, no Mania,” Hogan told the TMZ reporter. He later told a fan on Twitter he’ll be watching the the show via a network on a beach.

While many fans are nostalgic to see Hulkmania run wild one more time in the WWE, not everyone is quite ready to forgive him for the racist comments. One of the naysayers includes Mark Henry, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018 on April 6.

“It doesn’t mean that everything that he’s done is forgiven, you just gotta take the good with the bad and see how you could help the situation,” Henry said in an interview with Busted Open Radio while discussing the Andre documentary. “I’m sitting on the chair of the delegation and they’re not ready. I’ve had many talks, with dozens of guys, and the consensus is there’s a lot of work to be done to heal that wound and to fix that wall.”