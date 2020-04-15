Hulk Hogan Reacts to Ronda Rousey’s Controversial Comments on WWE

Ronda Rousey made some controversial comments about her return to WWE, and it led to fans and wrestlers being upset. The former WWE Women’s Champion called the fans ungrateful, and she mentioned that WWE is “fake fighting.” Over the weekend, Rousey went to social media to post a video and write a phrase that was mentioned by Hulk Hogan in 2011. Hogan saw Rousey’s post on Instagram, and it led to him showing his support.

“Wow that’s how I need to wake up every morning instead of coffee, marks always work themselves into a shoot especially when they are in the ring, truer words have never been spoken, yo Travis love u guys,” Hogan wrote. In Rousey’s caption, she wrote: “Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 11, 2020 at 9:44pm PDT

Rousey was recently on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, and she was asked about a return to WWE. She said: “If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn’t need the money. So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?”

Rousey also said: “I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room,” she said. “Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theater. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.”

Was Rousey doing a work or a shoot during her interview? And if the interview was scripted, does this mean she will return to WWE soon? Only time will tell, but if Rousey does return, it will be the first time since WrestleMania 35 the former UFC champion has been in a WWE ring. At WrestleMania 35, Rousey was the Raw Women’s Champion, but lost the title to Becky Lynch in the final match of the night.