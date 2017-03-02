HUGE Update On The Undertaker’s WWE Return

Did I just hear a gong? Why did the lights in my office just go out? Oh, right, it’s Wrestlemania season and that can only mean one thing – the return of The Undertaker!

With a rumored Mania clash with Roman Reigns on the way, it’s being reported by multiple sources that Undertaker will appear at this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay per view to interfere in Roman Reigns’ showdown with Braun Strowman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The feeling is that WWE wants to build up Reigns for his career defining match with the Deadman, while also not wanting to make Braun Strowman look weak in defeat. An interference of some sort by Taker would be the logical way to reach both goals.

Many within the company are speculating that due to age and the worsening condition of his hips, this year’s Wrestlemania could be Taker’s last. We last saw Taker competing in the 2017 Royal Rumble where he was eliminated by Roman Reigns who claimed it was “his yard now.” During the bout, Taker looked to be in a good deal of pain.

With the streak long behind him, his final job will be to pass the baton to the WWE’s next iconic superstar. Whether you like it or not, Vince McMahon is steadfast in believing Roman Reigns is and will be that guy. This is reportedly the reason a long awaited Taker Cena match was scrapped in favor of Reigns.

Regardless of how The Undertaker chooses to interfere at Fastlane, Reigns will still likely be the Orlando crowd’s choice for heel in his match with the Phenom at Mania. Still, a victory over Taker will likely build respect with the crowd, no matter how they feel about the booking going into the match.

One caveat for Taker returning this Sunday is that WWE could call a last minute audible and delay the return to next Monday’s RAW.

As we reported yesterday, the current odds on Taker returning this weekend are definitely favorable to all fans of the Lord of Darkness.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

