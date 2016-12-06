Huge Stipulation For Sasha Banks Vs Charlotte At WWE Roadblock

Just when you thought it was safe to move on from the Sasha Banks and Charlotte feud, it was announced on RAW that the two would face off yet again on the December 18th RAW brand pay per view.

This time, however, RAW’s top women are raising the stakes even higher. In a backstage interview, Sasha challenged the former champion to an Ironman (Ironwoman?) match at Roadbloack: End of the Line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We all know that another match between the two will be amazing, but seriously, can’t we let a few other ladies have a shot. What happened to the Bayley vs Charlotte program that came out of Survivor Series? Or the Nia Jax vs Sasha program that began the following night?

An Ironman match is the final frontier for women on the main roster, and it would have been nice to see this one saved for a pay per view more important than Roadblock.

Charlotte has yet to accept the challenge from Sasha, but it’s safe to assume they wouldn’t tease us with the match and not deliver.