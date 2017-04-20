Huge Rumored WWE Plans For Jeff Hardy

Most of the discussion surrounding the WWE return of the Hardy Boyz has revolved around if and when they will get to return to the ‘Broken’ characters that made them cult favorites in TNA. This week we learned that WWE is actively trying to work out a deal with Impact Wrestling to make that happen, but a new rumor from IWNerd.com suggests the WWE’s version of the ‘Broken’ universe may not include Jeff Hardy.

Jeff was an instrumental part of Matt’s ‘Broken’ storyline as he became transformed into ‘Brother Nero’ but the feeling might be that there is more money to be made off the Charismatic Enigma as a solo act.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The rumored plans suggest WWE will allow Matt to become his ‘Broken’ self but will allow Jeff to go his own way under his usual gimmick and even be pushed into the main event picture. Monday’s advertised “dream match” between Hardy and Cesaro was likely a test run in this direction to see how audiences reacted to Jeff on his own. Matches like Jeff Hardy vs Finn Balor and Jeff Hardy vs Brock Lesnar have been discussed as possibilities.

When Jeff left the company in 2008/2009, he was entrenched in the main event picture, even holding the coveted WWE Championship, and was selling merchandise at a level that rivaled John Cena. While Jeff didn’t necessarily change TNA’s fortunes as a singles star, WWE believes they can cash in on the same Hardy magic Jeff had before leaving.

This is actually a very smart move on WWE’s part. Matt can work his own ‘Broken’ program and possibly even form an alliance with another broken soul like Bray Wyatt while WWE can see how much equity is left in the Jeff Hardy’s stock. Worst case scenario Jeff bombs as a main eventer and becomes reborn once again as ‘Brother Nero’ in a WWE version of the ‘Total Deletion’ storyline.

MORE WWE:

Major Update On The Undertaker’s WWE Future

Former Diva Returning To The WWE

Female WWE Star Wants A Match With James Ellsworth