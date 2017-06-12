Hardy Boyz Talk Unleashing Broken Universe In WWE

Wrestling fans have nearly given up on the hopes of Matt Hardy bringing his Broken Universe to the WWE. With The Hardy’s still wrapped in a battle with Impact Wrestling over who owns the rights to the characters and WWE reportedly not wanting to get in the habit of purchasing characters from TNA, it’s begun to feel like we’re stuck with Team Extreme.

Luckily, this may not be the case. CageSideSeats noticed that WWE posted a new interview with The Hardys and Corey Graves titled, “Original Specials – Reborn by Fate: Hardys Interview.” The 14 minute video recently showed up in the video-on-demand (VOD) “Originals” section.

In the video, Matt and Jeff discuss dream WWE opponents and goals for their latest run as well as how hard it was to go back to their old WWE personas.

Matt: For me, it was very odd going back to being regular Matt Hardy version 1 or Matt Hardy, Team Xtreme. It was tricky at first. It was hard to actually be me, which sounds strange, but it was because I got so used to my other thing. Things that I had created or morphed into, I almost became. I felt like a broken man having to go back to being plain old Matt Hardy in many ways. It’s still within me, it’s still contained, and I think when the time is right, I will unleash it again.

The Raw announcer also point blank asked if Matt and Jeff would be bringing their Broken personas to the WWE.

Graves: Let’s talk about the elephant in the room, to the best of your ability. What is the status of your shattered or broken personas coming here in WWE?

Matt: I definitely think there’s a chance. It’s something that’s a work in progress. Unfortunately, because of legal reasons, I really can’t go into that right now. But I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come wrestle in front of the WWE Universe they chant, and they address it and they acknowledge it. Please, keep doing that. We love it when they do that. And hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll be able to go into more detail about everything.

When it happens – I’m not even gonna say if – when it happens, it’s gonna be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long long time. We’re gonna keep people guessing.

Jeff: I’m so glad that my middle name’s Nero… I’ve always loved it, but I love it more than ever now…

Matt: Ladies and gentleman, I give you my brother – comma – Nero. See, they can’t do anything about that, know what I mean?

The Hardys will get their rematch for the WWE Tag Team Championships tonight on Raw against Sheamus and Cesaro. As for ‘Broken’ Matt and Jeff, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed.

