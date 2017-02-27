Hardy Boyz Reportedly Finished With Impact Wrestling

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Broken Matt and Jeff Hardy will NOT be signing new deals with Impact Wrestling due to feeling disrespected during contract talks.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the Hardy Boyz agreed to terms on a new deal back in December, but needed a few minor changes, and were simply waiting for the finalized offer.

Matt’s wife Reby seemed to confirm the news with a series of tweets today.

…Now think about what kinda negative changes & straight fuckery would have to go down for us to leave 🤔 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

She wrote, “Why try to do things the right way when you get bs & drama in return? Matt is a nice guy. I’LL keep the shits “hostage”. Fuck outta here.” In two other tweets, she added, “I’ve said it many times: TNA was the perfect situation for our family & how grateful I was for professionalism/open communication/respect.”

As noted before, the feeling is that Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell would favor a traditional booking approach and the feeling is that the over-the-top, #BROKEN storyline that the Hardyz have been doing over the past year would not be a part of the new direction.

Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Metzler had speculated that the Hardyz could be finished with the company in time for WrestleMania 33. It’s unclear on how they would be utilized if true, but with The New Day hosting the big event, it seems like a no-brainer to kickoff a rivalry of generations. Also, ShopMattHardy.com, run by Reby, is shutting down this week. She cited the fact that she is a full-time mom and pregnant again but the timing is interesting.

Impact tapings bgein this Thursday and we can confirm through our Impact insider that the Hardyz were very much in the future plans of Impact Wrestling. Losing Drew Galloway (who left this weekend), Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy would be a huge blow for the company’s first big splash under Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell.

If the Hardyz left before coming to terms with the WWE it could also hurt their negotiating powers with their old boss, as it is highly unlikely they would be given any type of creative control in the WWE.

