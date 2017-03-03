Hardy Boyz Begin Talks With WWE About Potential Return

Our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that Broken Matt and Jeff Hardy have begun preliminary talks with WWE about a return to the company.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us talks started this week after the brothers’ Impact Wrestling contracts expired, and right now things are looking good. No deal has been offered quite yet, and something could always change — but as of right now it looks as though they’re heading towards Matt and Jeff returning home to WWE.”

The Hardys have been dominating the wrestling headlines ever since they let their TNA contracts expire after reportedly “feeling dissed” during negotiations.

This past week they’ve sent cryptic messages via Twitter to Bray Wyatt, and The Young Bucs, which is not terribly surprising for someone wanting to keep their names in the spotlight, but it was the teases by The Undertaker and Sasha Banks that led us to believe a Hardy homecoming was in the works for the WWE.

Matt’s wife, Reby Sky, recently told Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio that wherever the brothers go, the “Broken” persona will go with them.

“[It] is not about to let that go, I can confirm that for sure,” Reby said. “It’s kind of his baby, his brainchild. He took such a risk with it, even I was telling him, dude, this accent’s gotta go. Everyone was like, ‘you’re crazy, this is dumb, it’s insane.’ He kept on with it, it kept evolving. It’s his baby, so there will be ‘Broken’ wherever there is Matt Hardy.”

It will be interesting to see how the gimmick would mesh with WWE’s resident supernatural family, the Wyatts. While it seems like a match made in heaven (or hell, I suppose), the WWE books their supernatural talent with much less tongue in cheek than the Hardys were booking theirs. We discussed this very fact on this week’s Over The Ropes podcast, which you can listen to below.

We will keep you posted to any new developments as the ongoing talks between the Hardys and the WWE continue.

