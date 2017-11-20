Handful of WWE Superstars Tease Switching Rosters

It’s been seven months since WWE had wrestlers switching places on the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live with the “Superstar Shake-up.” And while another one hasn’t been announced or hinted at on WWE programming, a few of the wrestlers are hinting at a move.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had an ongoing beef with SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon ever since Zayn helped Owens beat McMahon at Hell in a Cell. Following their match on the the two did a backstage interview where they continued to voice their anger over how they’re being treated on the show.

Then in walks Stephanie McMahon, who said she hopes “that my brother (Shane) recognizes you for the true talent that you are.”

Zayn and Owens would get involved during the main event later in the evening, attack McMahon during the men’s 5-on-5 elimination match.

Also on Sunday night Natalya took to Twitter to congratulate Charlotte on defeating Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series.

Sasha Banks jumped in on the conversation and asked both Charlotte and Natalya if she could make the jump to the Blue Brand.

Let me come to blue — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 20, 2017

Could this be a sign that big some roster moves are on the way? Stay tuned!