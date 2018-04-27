Seth Rollins Swipes Intercontinental Championship Away From Finn Balor to Retain

Finn Balor looked like he was finally going to become Intercontinental Championship on Friday during the four-way ladder match at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

But just before he took the final step up the ladder to grab the while belt, Seth Rollins used the top rope to springboard his way up the ladder and grab his championship.

LIKE A THIEF IN THE NIGHT pic.twitter.com/ohqSlPqxzw — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) April 27, 2018

Balor was left all alone at the top, bleeding from a cut about his left eye as Rollins began to celebrate retaining in front of the packed crowd at the King Abdullah International Stadium.

Rollins and Balor’s feud has been gradually building for several months, starting with the two both being involved in the Elimination Chamber match in February. After neither were able to secure the victory, they both turned their attention to The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship. Rollins won the title in a triple threat match between the three at WrestleMania 34, delivering a Curb Stomp to both of his opponents and pinning Miz.

Despite being involved in the ladder match, Miz still has a rematch clause to use for a one-on-one title match. He’ll take on Rollins at the Backlash pay-per-view, the first of the co-branded events, for the chance to become a nine-time Intercontinental Championship (which would tie him for the record for most reigns with Chris Jericho).

