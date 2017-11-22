Good News on Kamala’s Health Situation

There’s some good news on the Kamala front. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the World Wrestling Federation legend was taken off life support on Wednesday as his condition continues to improve.

“Harris has been awake and alert enough to understand his family and doctors as he has been weaned off the medication he was on post-surgery, but has not been able to talk as there is still a tube in his mouth to assist him medically. It is still going to be a long road ahead but today’s events as a big step in the right direction. ” Johnson said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kamala, real name James Harris, was rushed to the hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, early Sunday morning for an emergency surgery due to complications with diabetes.

Harris has struggled with diabetes in the past, including needing both of his legs to be amputated below the knee. We will continue to provide updates on the “The Ugandan Giant” as more information becomes available.