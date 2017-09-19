Goldust and Matt Hardy Trying to Get Cody Rhodes at Starrcade

Yesterday, WWE announced that they were bringing back the NWA/WCW classic show, Starrcade. Despite being one of the bigger pay-per-views in wrestling history, WWE will be launching it as a one-time house show on November 25 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

However, even though the show won’t be getting the PPV treatment it’s loaded with nostalgia. Greensboro became the official birthplace of Starrcade after Dusty Rhodes brought the idea life in 1983. Keeping The Dream in mind, his offspring may want to be a part of the show.

Cody Rhodes sent out the following tweet urging WWE to keep Goldust in mind.

Dear @MichaelPSHayes1 If you’re afraid an event won’t sell cuz’ the holiday and want one of my Dad’s events…at least book Goldy.. -Cody — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 18, 2017

No tweet goes unnoticed in WWE and WWE Official, Michael PS Hayes made an unofficial offer to Cody.

So Cody, UR right we should have Goldy on the show, by the way, what R U doing that night??? Wanna team with UR Brother? — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 18, 2017

Smelling an opportunity, Goldust chimed in, hoping to start a Twitter revolution.

Keeping the movement alive, Matt Hardy took a turn at adding momentum.

Sign us up !! Make it happen, Booker Man.. @MichaelPSHayes1 https://t.co/llz3cBv6vg — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 18, 2017

For Goldust, he’s ready to sign on the dotted line.

Need I say more!! pic.twitter.com/HuIjFwSXVE — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 18, 2017

Legally speaking, this could be impossible. But that won’t stop us from hoping a Hardyz vs. Rhodes tag match can still happen at Starrcade. While it may just be a live event, WWE has done a wonderful job in making the card feel like a blockbuster.

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Hardy Boyz will also be in attendance, despite being part of the RAW brand. Other names that will be making cameos include WWE Hall of Famers Rick “The Dragon Steamboat” and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

