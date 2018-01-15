Wrestlers and Fans React to Goldberg’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

ESPN confirmed on Monday that former WCW, World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is the first wrestler named to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Both fans and his former colleagues in the wrestling business took to Twitter to congratulate Goldberg on a succesful career.

Congrats to my fellow Okie & 2018 @WWE Hall of Fame inductee..@Goldberg ! So proud of my friend. 🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/kSxxH2qArw — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2018

Congrats to @Goldberg, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In the most pro wrestler move possible, he of course wore the fanny pack to a Stanley Cup celebration 🙌🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/rvb7Grp8HW — Arda Öcal (@ArdaOcalTV) January 15, 2018

Congrats my friend. Much deserved! https://t.co/dnh54fiIGC — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 15, 2018

Congratulations To Sir @Goldberg He Is The 1st Member Of WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 Congratulations pic.twitter.com/sDk4qchpNo — Love (@LoveB2R) January 15, 2018

Goldberg.

Marquee attraction. Human freight train. WWE Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/5qDqhc2u01 — Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert) January 15, 2018

Congrats to the one and only @Goldberg !!!! He’s a Hugger and now in #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/zvpoxUyiV0 — Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) January 15, 2018

Congratulations @Goldberg . I’ll never forget how cool he was to all the guys at the first HUSTLE show in Japan. They gave him his own dressing room, but he invited all of us in. #WWEHOF https://t.co/lzvTJauVY4 — Steve Corino (@WWECorino) January 15, 2018

Debuting in September 1997, Goldberg became one of the most dominant and popular wrestlers in WCW during the famous “Monday Night Wars” with World Wrestling Federation. He won the WCW World Championship while still undefeated, going on a 173-0 winning streak (though that number might have been beefed up behind the scenes) for over a year.

WCW folded in 2001 and was purchased by the WWF(E). Goldberg finally made the jump to Vince McMahon’s company in 2003, where he wrestled for a year. He started things off by defeating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at Backlash in his first match, and went on to beat Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship later that year. He initially retired following a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX, but made his return in 2016 where he defeated Lesnar in just 26 seconds at Survivor Series.

He went on to beat Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane a few months later and held onto the title until Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania 33.