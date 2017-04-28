Goldberg Feels Bad For Roman Reigns

WWE and WCW legend, Goldberg, was a guest on the latest episode of Eric Bischoff’s podcast, Bischoff On Wrestling. The two discussed their time together in WCW, Goldberg’s recent return to wrestling and the biggest difference in the modern wrestling crowds. During the conversation Goldberg admitted he didn’t understand all the negative reactions aimed at Roman Reigns.

“These fans are completely different! When I went out there … you always have an alternative worst case scenario for what you’re going to say and if you don’t you’re not prepared. The crowd these days, they like to be the ones who say “hey, look at me.” They like to dictate what’s going on and when they voice their opinion, its deafening. And they, for some reason man, have a disdain for him that is completely misguided because as you say, he oozes talent and oozes star quality. He’s like Rock, physically and … he’s a good guy, too. How the crowd thing is handled is, I don’t know. I feel for this guy. I just don’t get it.”

Bischoff, who still maintains that Roman will be the biggest star on the roster, echoed what many fans have been feeling when he wished WWE would let Roman lean into the hate.

“It seems to me that the natural heat that he has is either going to work for him or against him and I kind of think deep down inside that’s what’s going to happen. I think that at some point they’ll embrace the heat and he will embrace that reaction.”

The conversation sprung from Bischoff asking Goldberg who he believed would be the WWE’s next big mega-star. While Goldberg admitted it was a tough call, he picked a pretty strong choice.

“Whatever the landscape looks like now, it can drastically change in the next 6-12 months, but if I had to just go based on a package and based on what can be done with it, I’d say Braun has a lot of potential. If every scenario everything was done properly, cultivated, I think with what he has to present against others, I think his package is pretty good. He’s got a high ceiling. He’s like the big guys from the past.”

Braun Strowman will face off with Roman Reigns this Sunday at WWE Payback and it will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to each of the top Raw stars.

During his conversation with Bischoff he also mentions what meant the most to him about coming back to the WWE and you can hear the entire podcast here.

