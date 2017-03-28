Goldberg Spears Lesnar On Final RAW Before WrestleMania

With only a few days until the rematch that has been 6 months in the making, Goldberg has the upper hand heading into Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman managed to praise Goldberg‘s accomplishments, reminding the WWE Universe how the former WCW legend had done what Sting failed to do – capture a WWE Championship. Heyman said that while Goldberg was a true life super hero, his client Brock Lesnar was prepared to destroy the superhero at WrestleMania.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Goldberg emerged through the fireworks wearing the Universal Championship belt around his waist and holding a mic in his hand. At the top of the ramp Da Man stood amidst a sea of Goldberg chants to say that since he couldn’t take everyone from WrestleMania to Philly, he’d bring a little WrestleMania to Philly. Goldberg and Lesnar charged each other like two bulls and the Universal Champ quickly put Lesnar down with a spear on the aisle.

If wrestling history has taught us anything, it’s that the guy who stands tall on RAW is the guy looking up at the lights on the pay per view, so for the two or three of you out there still thinking Goldberg retains the Universal Championship this Sunday, I’m afraid all signs are pointing to The Beast getting his win back and bringing RAW’s top prize home with him.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

Top WWE Stories:

Alberto Del Rio Announces Wedding Update

Suspended Female Star Finished With The WWE

WWE Trolls Impact Wrestling Over The Hardys