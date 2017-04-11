Funko Shows Off New Wave Of WWE POPs

Funko is always introducing new licenses to its line of popular POP collectibles, but WWE continues to be a fan favorite. Now the company has shown off its newest set of WWE superstars, including an exclusive that you’ll definitely want to track down.

First, though Funko is introducing a new entry in the Pint Size Heroes line. The Pint Size Heroes are a more miniature take on the Mystery Minis sets but still operate on the same blind box policy. The set includes superstars like Kevin Owens, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Randy Savage, The New Day, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Ultimate Warrior, Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, and an amazing Enzo Amore.It will also feature some Toys “R” Us exclusives like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Finn Balor.

The POP line will be getting some Finn Balor love as well, including three versions for you to choose from. The regular Finn will be available, as well as a Chase version that comes with his “demon” makeup and tattoos. This version will have a 1 in 6 rarity. There will also be a FYE exclusive version that takes that and adds to it with his full headdress, and this one can be pre-ordered now on their site. Also available will be AJ Styles, Goldberg, and old school Mick Foley.

Pint Size Heroes will be hitting in June, while wave 3 of the WWE POPs will hit sometime this month. You can view the new figures in the gallery.

It’s really perfect timing for all the Finn Balor merchandise, as the superstar recently made his return to Monday Night RAW after recovering from his injury that saw him have to give up his Universal Championship. He’ll be playing a big part in WWE’s plans going forward, so get ready to see much more of the fan favorite.

Next up for WWE is Payback, which will be a Monday Night RAW-themed event. You can view the entire announced card for the show below, which will take place on the WWE Network on Sunday, April 30.

United States Champion Kevin Owens Vs. Chris Jericho

Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz Vs. Sheamus And Cesaro

WWE Champion Randy Orton Vs. Bray Wyatt – House of Horrors Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville Vs. Austin Aries

