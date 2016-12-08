Full Details For USA Network’s WWE Week

What do you get for the wrestling fan who already has everything? How bout a week of WWE programming on the USA Network? USA announced today that the week of December 12th would be named WWE Week.

Here are the full details:

USA RINGS IN THE HOLIDAYS WITH WWE(R) AIRING SPECIAL PROGRAMMING THE WEEK OF DECEMBER 12

Look for the annual “Tribute to the Troops” on Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00/7:00c. USA Network will kick off the holidays beginning Monday, December 12, with WWE HOLIDAY WEEK.

In addition to regularly scheduled live WWE events, USA will feature movies starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the 14th annual WWE’S TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS – a special that honors our servicemen and women and celebrates their dedication and commitment to our country.USA Network’s WWE HOLIDAY WEEK will include:

Monday, December 12: Festivities will begin with three hours of WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW(R) at 8/7c, featuring superstars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rusev, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Tuesday, December 13: The week continues with a trio of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies – Faster (2010) at 1pm/12c, G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) at 3pm/2c and The Other Guys (2010) at 5:30pm/4:30c. The two-hour WWE SMACKDOWN(R) LIVE will take place at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. at 8/7c, with top Superstars including Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Bray Wyatt, Kane and Randy Orton. Following WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE, an all-new episode of USA Network’s hit original series SHOOTER will feature WWE Superstar Randy Orton in a special guest starring role. The series, starring Ryan Phillippe, airs every Tuesday at 10/9c.

Wednesday, December 14: At 8/7c, WWE and USA Network will celebrate our nation’s heroes with the two-hour TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS. Held at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C., this year marks the first time in the event’s 14-year history that it will take place in our nation’s capital. Additionally, TALK STOOP with Cat Greenleaf will feature interviews throughout the week with WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, The Miz and Stephanie McMahon.

