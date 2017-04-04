Former NXT Champions Debut On The RAW After Mania

The New Day followed up their WrestleMania hosting duties by reminding the WWE Universe that they were looking to get back into a fight inside the ring. New Day then issued an open challenge to anyone in the back, which brought out two time NXT Tag Team Champions, The Revival.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder took their “no flips, just fists” mantra to the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time and managed to pick up a major upset in their first night on the main roster when they took out Xavier Woods with their finishing manuever. They didn’t stop with a victory, however, as they picked up where they left off in NXT by trying to injure Kofi Kingston’s knee after the match had already ended.

RAW’s tag team division is now stacked with the return of The Hardys and the emergence of The Revival. Sheamus and Cesaro will take on Enzo and Cass in a number one contenders match later on RAW.

Will The Revival be the only NXT call-up on RAW tonight or could we see another former champion finding his way to the red brand?

