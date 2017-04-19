Former Diva Returning To The WWE

As broken on the Dirty Sheets Podcast, via Sportskeeda, former WWE Diva and TNA superstar, Maria Kannelis Bennett and her husband, TNA star, Mike Bennett, are on the verge of signing with the WWE.

Maria first appeared in the WWE in 2004 when she competed in the Raw Diva Search. She spent six years in the WWE and competed for the Divas Championship on several occasions but will be remembered by most WWE fans for her on-screen relationship with Santino Marella.



After leaving the WWE, Maria would travel to Ring of Honor and New Japan before landing in TNA in 2016. While there, the former Diva would form a heel tandem with her real life husband, “The Miracle” Mike Bennett and become a Knockouts Champion.

There is currently no word on where Mike and Maria will end up when they do debut in the WWE, but NXT would be a logical spot to introduce Bennett to the New Era WWE audience. Wherever they land, Maria will be coming back to a very different WWE landscape than the one she left behind.

Long gone are the days of lingerie, Las Vegas Dice On A Pole, Playboy Bunnymania and Santa’s Little Helper matches that Maria was competing in during her original stint with the company. The women’s revolution has arrived and in-ring athleticism has dethroned the exploitative T & A (not to be confused with TNA) contests of the past.

Like many former WWE stars, Maria will have a great chance to show how much she’s improved in the ring during her travels and like most recent TNA Impact Wrestling stars who have come back to the WWE, Maria will likely get a huge reception upon her return.

