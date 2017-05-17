Finn Balor Teases Return To The Demon

Ever since Finn Balor returned from injury, fans have been wondering when they would see The Demon King. While it’s been great to see the star with ‘James Dean looks and John Wayne Cool’ back on television, Balor’s painted up demon is what has separated him from the rest of his peers. According to Balor’s own Facebook page, we may be getting very close to seeing The Demon King.

Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, announced that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt will battle in the first ever Fatal Five Way at Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar‘s next opponent. Balor commented on the match by saying it would be “every man and demon” for himself.

Finn Balor is a great talent, but Demon King Finn Balor is what has separated Balor from the rest of the talented Indy stars to come into the WWE over the last few years. Balor has generally saved his Demon character for only the biggest matches and an extreme five way to become the number one contender would certainly qualify.

One of the knocks on Balor is that he’s too small to make a fight with someone as Beastly as Brock Lesnar look believable. If Finn were to get the chance to face him at SummerSlam, doing so as The Demon King would certainly make him look like a bigger deal to the casual fans who haven’t had a chance to get to know his work as well.

Balor, the man, has lost twice since returning from injury. Balor, the Demon, has yet to be pinned on the main WWE roster. If he does pull the trigger on Demoning up for Extreme Rules, we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see him come out of the Fatal Five Way as the new number one contender.