Finn Balor Teams With The Hardy Boyz

Finn Balor got to make a childhood dream come true when he teamed up with Matt and Jeff Hardy tonight on Raw.

The cross-generational dream team took on the Raw Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Sheamus who recruited newcomer Elias Samson in their corner.

Before the match even started, WWE dropped yet another Broken Hardy tease when they tweeted in regards to The Hardys breaking up Elias Samson’s intro song.

The Hardys and the Champs put on basically the same bout we’ve seen from the two teams over the past few months until Finn Balor came in and cleared house, hitting all his signature high spots on Cesaro and Sheamus and finally finishing off Cesaro for the victory.

Balor is apparently getting into a brief feud with Elias Samson after their interaction at last week’s Raw while The Hardys will get a Championship rematch with Cesaro and Sheamus at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire pay per view.

