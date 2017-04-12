Finn Balor Suffers Another Injury On RAW

If it weren’t for bad luck, former Universal Champion, Finn Balor may not have much luck at all. Ever since joining the main roster, Balor’s time has been marred by unfortunate injuries. First, it was in the match where he claimed the first ever Universal Championship that he suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss six months.

Now, only two weeks into his return, it is being reported that Finn Balor suffered a concussion on last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of WWE RAW from Long Island, according to PWInsider.

The injury came when he took the stiff forearm shot from Jinder Mahal during their match, as seen below. The forearm attempt didn’t look that different from many other shots WWE stars take during matches, but it connected about as cleanly as one could imagine and sent Balor crashing to the mat.

Fans have been tweeting their displeasure towards Mahal since the incident took place. No word on whether or not Mahal’s move to Smackdown was spurred by the incident, but Jinder did make his SD Live debut tonight in a loss to Mojo Rawley (with an assist from Rob Gronkowski).

The way Finn’s body flails around and how he hits, plus the mat burn on his forehead/nose afterwards, this seems like a legit knock out. pic.twitter.com/acbSdQW7Ij — It’s KFG (@KungFu_Grip) April 11, 2017

No word yet on how long Balor might be out but general concussion protocol should keep him on the shelf for at least the next few weeks. It should be noted that in both cases where Balor was injured, he not only finished the match, but won both. How one does that while concussed is beyond me.

After Balor’s match with Mahal, he was confronted by new Raw superstar, Bray Wyatt. The timing may actually work out as Bray still has to finish up his feud with Randy Orton before he can turn his full attention to Balor.

We certainly wish the Balor Club leader a speedy and healthy recovery.

