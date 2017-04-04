Former Champion Finn Balor Makes Dramatic Return To RAW

After six long months, Finn Balor is back on RAW. The first every Universal Champion returned to the RAW after WrestleMania to help Seth Rollins defeat Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Balor showed no signs of ring rust as he hit all his signature moves, including the Coup De Gras on for the victory on new US Champ, Kevin Owens.

Earlier in the evening, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens took out Chris Jericho backstage by sending the former US Champion through a table. The move led new RAW GM, Kurt Angle, to find a replacement for Rollins in his scheduled tag team main event with Triple H’s henchmen.

Ironically, Balor has been out since last summer due to a seperated shoulder he sustained in a match against Seth Rollins at Summerslam. Balor beat Rollins to become the first ever Universal Champion, but had to relinquish the title the following night due to injury.

Balor was medically cleared to compete several weeks ago and has even competed in a few house shows, including one against Triple H just before Wrestlemania. While many fans hoped he would make his return last night, he and Samoa Joe (Finn’s nemesis in NXT) were both held off the card.

The 35 year old Irishmen was due for a major push before his injury and was considered a main event level star by the WWE. Many hoped he would supplant Roman Reigns as RAW’s top “face,” especially as Balor’s ascension to the top coincided with Reigns coming off a 30 day suspension for violating the WWE’s Wellness Policy.

With Brock Lesnar holding down the Universal Championsip in a program with Roman Reigns and or Braun Strowman,it could be a while before we see Finn get back to his place of prominence.

