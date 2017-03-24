Fans Point Out Big Mistake With Shane McMahon’s Table Dive

Shane McMahon attempted to prove to the world last Tuesday why he was deserving of a WrestleMania match with AJ Styles when he set AJ up for his legendary flying elbow through the announce table spot on Smackdown.

Everything about the death defying spot looked great, except for one small thing. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Shane missed AJ all together. While it’s hard to blame a guy who just leapt 20 feet through the air for being 7″ off his spot, the landing of a flying elbow is supposed to be the part that actually injures the other opponent.

AJ sold the smashing like a champ, but fans weren’t quite as kind.

are we going to pretend that Shane McMahon didn’t miss AJ Styles or… #SDLive — Sofia Alves (@ItsSofsAlves) March 22, 2017

Oh noes! Shane McMahon killed AJ Styles by… landing on a table next to him. #facepalm #SDLive — Cray Buchanan (@TheBigCray) March 22, 2017

And it got worse …

Things closer to AJ Styles than Shane McMahon’s landing here; + The Moon

+ Roman Reigns

+ Dixie Carter#SDLive pic.twitter.com/nbrIftgXJO — ScreenCritics (WWE) (@WWECritics) March 22, 2017

Some we’re even concerned that Shane may be running out of leaps.

Bruh, Shane McMahon can’t quite make that leap anymore. One more year and he’s gonna miss the table altogether. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 22, 2017

We applauded Shane at last year’s WrestleMania when he threw himself onto the table from the top of a cage. Maybe we should do the same here. And thanks to the magic of multiple camera angles, we’ll never see the real time miss again.

Shane O’ Mac will take on AJ Styles in Orlando at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd. And we can be sure the Smackdown commissioner will have an even crazier stunt up his sleeve for their showdown.

