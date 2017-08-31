Enzo Amore Paid an Insane Price for His Mayweather/McGregor Ticket

Most people in America who watched the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather superfight paid about $100 to view it from comfort of their own homes. But when you’re Enzo Amore, staying in for finger foods and cheese dips isn’t an option – you have to be at the event.
As his Instagram will prouldy tell you, Ezno Amore was in Las Vegas for last night’s bout. Aside from multiple photos with celebrities like Jamie Foxx and Dave Chappelle, Amore posted the price of his ticket.
Apparently, 205 Live gives great roster bonuses…
$10,000 is quite the price to pay, but for someone like Enzo, it may be an investment in his character as he’s clearly attempting to be some kind of scenester.
Then again, he could just have really wanted to see McGregor lose in person. Enzo has a bit of a personal vendetta against McGregor often going at him on Twitter. Yesterday, though, Enzo added this diatribe to his list of verbal assaults the MMA star:
@thenotoriousmma I am gunna have your snot on my @Versace shirt tonight when @floydmayweather smacks the 💩 outta you 🤣🤣 ….. & I HAVE A BETTER SEAT for it than that piece of 💩 SHARK-CAGE I was locked in & escaped from @barclayscenter over the ring at #SummerSlam to watch two 7 footers I HAVE BATTLED… 1 of which your opponent tonight @floydmayweather HAD THE BALLS TO STEP IN THE RING WITH in front of 74,000 + ….. @thenotoriousmma I’m not asking you if you ever been nose to nose, I’m saying YOU HAVE NEVER battled a #REAL heavyweight!???? Cause I can recall a time where former @ufc & current @wwe Heavy Weight Champion #BrockLesnar stood between me and winning the damn royal rumble…. and I ran straight at his ass in front of 52,000 at the alamo dome. Big 💰 fights? The most you have ever fought in front of is 16,000 🤣…. That’s every Monday for #SmackTalkerSkyWalker .. & now every #Tuesday… #205live … twice the exposure, & twice the amount of men getting a @jumpman23 broke off in their @$$!!!! And dog let’s be real… if I had a dime for every round you are gunna win tonight against #PrettyBoyfloyd ….. I would have #ZERODIMES! Luckily I’ll make my money back I spent on my ticket…… betting on @floydmayweather 💰🤣💰🤣💰🤣💰🤣💰
It looks like Enzo is just hoping that McGregor will dignify him with a response. It looks desperate now, but maybe it could be genius in a year. Regardles, Enzo seems intent on fueling the fire in this 1-way beef.