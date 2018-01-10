Spoiler: WWE Books Old Foe for RAW’s 25th Anniversary

The argument can be made that Eric Bischoff was just as instrumental in the success of Monday Night RAW as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. As the Machiavelli of WCW, Bischoff played the consummate on and off screen villain during RAW’s formative years of 1996-1999. So why wouldn’t he make an appearance at RAW’s 25th Anniversary show?

PWInsider is reporting that Bischoff will, in fact, be present for the January 22nd episode of RAW. He’ll be joining a robust cast of returning legends and personalities, but none carry the same context as the former RAW General Manager.

We haven’t seen Bischoff in WWE since 2007, where he a appeared for RAW’s 15th Anniversary show. However, he’s been around for more than just benchmark dates, as he’s appeared on several WWE Network programs and DVDs.

Since leaving the company, Bischoff had a stint with Impact Wrestling as an executive producer during the Hulk Hogan era of the promotion. While not directly involved in wrestling today, Bishoff does host his own wrestling-centric podcast aptly named “Bishoff on Wrestling.”

More than likely, Bischoff’s usage at RAW’s 25th birthday will be a simple cameo. His addition marks another data point in WWE nabbing every marketable name possible for the big show. All signs point to it being more than just a self-indulgent ceremony as the shows card and potential implication continue to balloon.

We do know that The Miz and Roman Reigns will have a fight for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the biggest news involved the Undertaker’s appearance. Current sentiment pegs the Deadman to make some sort of WrestleMania declaration at the show, but from this vantage point, we can only speculate.

We’ll know more in the coming days, but admittedly, we are excited about the return of Eric Bischoff.