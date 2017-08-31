Enzo Amore Makes Revealing Post About His WWE 205 Live Debut

While New York City may never sleep, wrestling fans certainly do. So when Enzo Amore made his surprising 205 Live debut last night, most of us missed it. However we’re catching up now and to help shed light on the new development, Enzo himself is here to help.

The WWE Superstar took to Instagram to let us in on his new home. We ended up getting a little more information than we needed, but it sounds like we can still expect to see him on Mondays for RAW.

“Went out last night in the city that never sleeps… got myself nice and dehydrated, took a power nap. Woke up at roughly 7:40 pm , stepped on the scale, weighed 206 lbs: … I had a cuppa …. sat down on the throne, took a… and… #205live #RAW #DoubleDippaZo,” he wrote.

While Enzo’s way of expressing himself is debatable, we cannot deny he’s colorful. It’s clear, Enzo is going to be Enzo. While it’s sure to be annoying, there’s something remarkable about his commitment.

If you can look past his obnoxious behavior, Enzo is a guy that is clawing for relevance and its working. The crowd adored his big 205 Live debut.

In just one night, there’s already more intrigue in 205 Live than ever. Enzo’s addition will add a bonafide WWE personality to the ranks, something that has frankly been void in the Cruiserweight division. We still don’t know what the plans are. Will he still appear on RAW?

With Big Cass out for a while, there’s nothing for Enzo to do on Mondays. It seems WWE has already pivoted in one night and will make Enzo the face, er, the mouth of the Cruiserweight division. Enzo is arguably one of the best talkers in the company, and now he was just handed the key to 205 Live. Bravo, WWE.