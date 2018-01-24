Enzo Amore Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has denied all the sexual assault accusations levied against him.

Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, has sought out attorney Timothy J. Eckstein of Phoenix law firm Osborn Maledon, who in turn released a statement of denial on his behalf.

“Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix,” the unnamed laywer said. “Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations.”

In addition to the denial, attorney also claimed Amore has been cooperating with police during the investigation. He also does not plan to make any other statements regardless the allegations.

“He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner,” the attorney said. “Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter.”

Enzo has come under fire after Sheahan recounted an alleged October 2017 rape at the hands of Amore, with two others attributing to the assault.

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people,” she wrote.

After the account was reported on by CBS News, Bleacher Report and others, WWE suspended and subsequently released Amore.

WWE is said to address the allegations against Amore on Smackdown LIVE Tuessday night. They are also slated to reveal what will happen to the Cruiserweight Championship, which Amore had held for the past 93 days.