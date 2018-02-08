Enzo Amore Accuser Confirms Compromising Text Messages

Enzo Amore’s accuser, Philomena Sheahan, saw her case dampened thanks to a friend’s text message testimony. While she’s not denying the new evidence, Sheahan does claim it needs further context.

Sheahan had a few logical holes poked into her claims by a close friend Sam Cook. Citing text messages that imply Sheahan and Emore’s sexual encounter was consensual, Cook appeared to find case-altering evidence in favor of Amore. However, Philomena addressed those text message receipts on her Twitter account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“About the texts that @imsamcook is using to ‘expose’ me. The morning of the incident I woke up not knowing where I was. That was 3-5 hours after I did the drugs/was drugged. I vaguely remember sending those messages and they were taken completely out of context. When I fully woke up, I called Sam bawling my eyes out telling him the whole story. It’s so hard for me to comprehend that someone that I’ve known & called my best friend for 3 years, who stood by me and supported me through my PTSD from the trauma and is now betraying me. I have no hatred towards him as he is going through a mental breakdown and is off his medication as I will show in the video posted above. I hope he gets the help he needs & I am truly disheartened,” she wrote.

While Sheahan admits to sending the compromising texts, she’s distanced herself from their potency by saying she was still under the influence of drugs.

The smoking gun in Cook’s YouTube citizen trial is a text sent by Sheahan bragging about sleeping with a “famous wrestler.” This not only carries connotations of consensual sex but by Sheahan glorifying the experience, Enzo’s denial gets some validation.

Cook would continue to assert that behavior like this from Sheahan is not surprising, as she has a history of being unreliable.

“What she’s saying is not true. And it’s very odd that of all people that this happened to that she randomly gets to be on f—ng TMZ and Forbes magazine writes an article I mean this is so f—ing insane…She’s not a credible person..She’s just not an honest person,” he said.

Cook would go on to postulate that Shehan concocted the story in an effort to cover up a drug relapse.

This story gets more convoluted by the hour. But Cooks account and text message receipt it the first real corroboration of Amore’s innocence. At this point, it appears that Enzo and Shehan did have a sexual encounter in October. But now the question is if it was consensual or not.

We will keep you posted as this story continues to develop.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]