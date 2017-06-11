Emma Back in Action at WWE Live Show

Recently injured WWE RAW Superstar Emma made her return to the ring this weekend at a WWE Live Event house show in Jackson, Mississippi teaming with Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax to take on Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Dana Brooke.

The former NXT and WWE Divas superstar hasn’t had an easy go in her latest run on the main roster. She’s been out since May 7th, after sustaining a shoulder injury in Liverpool. We never got details about an exact diagnosis for the injury, which resulted in her coming home early from WWE’s European tour and an abrupt halt in her Raw angle with Dana Brooke.

As you can see in this fan video from Twitter, whatever happened to her shoulder is in the past – she was obviously cleared for a full return in multiples competition:

The promising women’s division star also previously suffered a ruptured disc last May that kept her sidelined until the end of the year.

After months of promo spots teasing her impending re-debut as Attitude Era-style glamour goddess “Emmalina,” fans were thrown a swerve when she ditched the persona, instead returning in her classic tough heel gear and shades.

It seemed as if WWE had big plans for her return when the “Emmalina” vignettes began running incessantly on RAW to hype a makeover, yet reports are WWE lost faith in Emma being able to pull off the gimmick and essentially gave it to Lana, who made her own debut just last week after a shorter period of promos.

Despite Lana immediately getting pushed into a SmackDown Women’s Championship title match at Money in the Bank, there are just as many reports of her being seen by creative as “the new Eva Marie.” Meanwhile Emma will likely continue to be booked in midcard competition alongside fellow NXT veterans Dana Brooke and Mickie James.

Will we see Emma back on Monday Night Raw in the coming weeks? The red brand’s women division could certainly use an injection of new faces and proven talent!

