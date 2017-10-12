Why WWE Chose Emma over Sasha Banks and Bayley to Fight Asuka at TLC

In 10 days, Asuka is set to make one of the most anticipated debuts in recent WWE memory. Even though her opponent for the TLC pay-per-view, Emma, may seem under qualified it’s all part of WWE’s master plan.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Emma was a strategic choice by WWE officials to win RAW’s Fatal 5-Way this past Monday. Emma and Asuka squared off in one of the Japanese Superstar’s earliest WWE matches back at 2015’s NXT Takeover: London.

Even more, Emma is the perfect initial opponent for the Empress of Tomorrow as she can theoretically afford the loss. WWE is believed to be set on continuing Asuka’s NXT undefeated streak once she joins the main roster and a competitive match with Bayley or Sasha Banks could kill her moment before it begins. WWE is going to book Asuka aggressively, so don’t expect your favorite female Superstar to be pinning her anytime soon.

Asuka debuted in NXT in October of 2015. she has yet to lose a match. Her reign has championed is a historical one at it has lasted over 500 days, smashing CM Punk’s record. In an interview with the USA Today’s For The Win, Triple H spoke about the importance of Asuka in WWE.

“It’s the faith to say that you’re that person and to say that if you hold that championship that the belief is there in you to lead a division or a company or a group and to be in that position. For somebody like her, here’s that faith for that long of a period of time and we’re not beating you, we’re keeping a championship on you and keeping it fresh. That’s a pretty bold statement of how good you are,” he said.

In fact, Asuka has been in high demand by Vince McMahon and Co. for some time now, but Triple H pleaded to let her continue to anchor his NXT.

“I would never want to limit someone’s growth or their opportunities, but when Vince brought it up to me, I said the one person we can’t afford to lose is Asuka. You could take everybody else you want to take – and trust me, he did – but I needed her as an anchor. If I lose her and everybody else, I’m doomed,” Triple H admitted.

Well, now it looks like it will be RAW’s women’s division that is doomed. Asuka may be Champion in a very short amount of time.