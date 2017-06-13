Elias Samson Scores Huge Upset Over Dean Ambrose

Elias Samson scored a huge upset win tonight over Dean Ambrose! With a little help from The Miz, The Drifter was able to put down the Lunatic Fringe for the impressive three count.

Ambrose and Samson were attempting to settle their score from several weeks ago when Miz helped Samson score a DQ victory over the former Intercontinental Champ. The Miz once again inserted himself into the match, this time causing a distraction that forced Ambrose to take his eye off the ball.

Samson caught Ambrose coming back into the ring with a thunderous double knee drop before hitting hit yet to be named swinging neckbreaker finish.

While Miz gets the assist for The Drifter’s victory, it’s still of note that WWE would give him such a high profile feud to kick off his main roster career. Elias’ pre-match songs have been one of the few heel acts to get true heat from the WWE universe.

Shawn Michaels, who had been mentoring some in NXT over the last year, had high praise for the rookie when he told the Orlando Sentinel, “I love Elias Samson – I can’t help it, I like the Drifter thing, it stands out to me.”

Samson made his debut in NXT in 2014, but it wasn’t until NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2015 that he debuted his “Drifter” character.

At this point I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Samson inserted into the IC picture with Ambrose and Miz at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire pay per view.

